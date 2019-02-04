Kerry Katona shows off dramatic weight loss on Instagram
The star said 2019 is her year.
Kerry Katona has stunned her fans by sharing before and after pictures showing her startling weight loss.
The star, 38, posted the side by side snaps on Instagram.
2019 is my year feeling great and in control of my own destiny. I eat clean ,work on my mind and body and maintain my weight with @skinnyrevolutionuk Why be uncomfortable in your own skin when you can start “living your best shape “ go and have a look at @skinnyrevolutionuk and start your weight loss journey today .... 08000842159 #healthy #feelfantastic #slim #toned #bodygoals #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #ad
She told her followers in a promotional post for a weight loss company: “2019 is my year feeling great and in control of my own destiny.
“I eat clean, work on my mind and body and maintain my weight with @skinnyrevolutionuk.”
The images stunned fans, who posted messages congratulating Katona on her achievement.
“OMG what a body!!” gushed one, while another said: “You look amazing, love it!!!!”
Another fan said Katona was “a true inspiration”.
