Kerry Katona has stunned her fans by sharing before and after pictures showing her startling weight loss.

Kerry Katona shows off dramatic weight loss on Instagram

The star, 38, posted the side by side snaps on Instagram.

She told her followers in a promotional post for a weight loss company: “2019 is my year feeling great and in control of my own destiny.

“I eat clean, work on my mind and body and maintain my weight with @skinnyrevolutionuk.”

The images stunned fans, who posted messages congratulating Katona on her achievement.

“OMG what a body!!” gushed one, while another said: “You look amazing, love it!!!!”

Another fan said Katona was “a true inspiration”.

Press Association