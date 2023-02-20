| 12.4°C Dublin

Kerry Condon’s acceptance speech was a landmark moment for Irish women in cinema and one of the highlights of last night’s Baftas

Meg Walters

Condon took home the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress and Oscar glory may be next 

Kerry Condon accepts the Supporting Actress Award for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA Expand
Kerry Condon poses with the award for Supporting Actress during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Expand
Kerry Condon poses with the award for Supporting Actress during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage Expand

Kerry Condon accepts the Supporting Actress Award for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Last night, Kerry Condon took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the tolerant, kind and refreshingly sensible Siobhán in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. It was one of four prizes for the Irish film.

In recent years, Condon has found international fame for roles in HBO's Rome, AMC's Better Call Saul, Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and as the voice of Friday in the Marvel universe, but outside of Hollywood, the Tipperary native has always cherished Irish cinema and theatre. And last night's speech showed us why.

