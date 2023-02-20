Kerry Condon’s acceptance speech was a landmark moment for Irish women in cinema and one of the highlights of last night’s Baftas

Last night, Kerry Condon took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the tolerant, kind and refreshingly sensible Siobhán in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. It was one of four prizes for the Irish film.

In recent years, Condon has found international fame for roles in HBO's Rome, AMC's Better Call Saul, Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and as the voice of Friday in the Marvel universe, but outside of Hollywood, the Tipperary native has always cherished Irish cinema and theatre. And last night's speech showed us why.

The simple, heartfelt speech was an easy highlight of the evening. Filled with words of gratitude, the speech paid tribute to her fellow Irish filmmakers and to the power of Irish women.

Condon thanked Sir Alan Parker who gave her her first job at 16 years old

"Oh my God, thanks a million, really, this means so much to me, really," the actor began effusively. "I have to thank Sir Alan Parker who gave me my very first job when I was 16 years old."

After growing up in Tipperary, Condon's first professional role at the age of 16 was in another Irish film, Angela's Ashes, as the tragic love interest, Theresa Carmody.

Condon's speech went on, "And then I have to thank Martin [McDonagh]. Thank you so much for this part, Martin, and thank you for all of the parts that you've given me throughout my career. They make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman, so thank you so much."

Condon's career has indeed been filled with roles that celebrate the Irish experience and the quiet strength of Irish women. As a young actor, she starred in two McDonagh plays, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan and a number of Irish films including Ned Kelly and Intermission.

She continued her speech, fondly thanking the cast and crew of Banshees. "An amazing cast, lads, thank you so much," she gushed. "You were so kind and generous to me, thank you so much. Really, Colin [Farrell], Brendan [Gleeson], thank you so much."

Condon also sung the praises of her Irish family: "I have to thank my family in Ireland. They were always at the other end of the phone for me all through the years, keeping me company. I love you so much, thank you. And I have to thank my horses and my dogs," she said with a laugh. "Because they showed me so much love and give me so much meaning in my life. Thank you, I'm really, really grateful, thanks a million."

"Has there ever been a more Irish acceptance speech? 'Thanks a million' + thanking her animals + thick Irish brogue," wrote producer Eoin McSweeney on Twitter.

It certainly will be a Baftas moment that will go down in Irish history – and who better to give Irish women a well-deserved moment in the spotlight than our own Kerry Condon?