Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company shows cancelled over ‘Covid-enforced absences’

The production of The Browning Version had been scheduled to take place next month at London’s Riverside Studios.

By Tom Horton, PA

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s production of The Browning Version has been cancelled because of “an increasing number of Covid-enforced absences”.

The company said in a statement that a number of their members had been “robbed of more than two-thirds of the limited rehearsal time”.

Some have been isolating while some are “actually unwell”, the statement added.

