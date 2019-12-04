Kelvin Fletcher talks Luke Evans and ‘unforgettable’ Strictly experience

Kelvin Fletcher has said it was great getting some tips from Hollywood star Luke Evans ahead of his Beauty And The Beast-themed performance on Strictly.

The actor and his professional partner Oti Mabuse danced an American Smooth to Gaston from the Disney film at the weekend, scoring a total of 39.

Evans visited the couple during training to dispense some advice following his stint playing Gaston in the 2017 re-imagining of the Disney classic.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Fletcher said: “He’s someone I really admire so to even meet him, I was like, ‘Ohhhh.’

“It was great to get some advice off him and there were some little touches, little tips that he gave that really helped bring the character out.”

“It really helped and it was a really enjoyable performance,” he added.

Fletcher was a late addition to the BBC programme after being called in to replace Jamie Laing, who was injured.

“I’ve come so far,” he told host Zoe Ball.

“From getting the phone call originally, ‘Do you want to be on the show?’, to where it’s at now, it is just, I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.

“It has been tough, it has been amazing, it has been unforgettable.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.

