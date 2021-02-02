Kelvin Fletcher shares photos of his dad receiving surprise 60th birthday gift

Kelvin Fletcher said his dad’s reaction made his ‘heart burst with pride and happiness’ (Ian West/PA)

Kelvin Fletcher has said that giving his father a car for his 60th birthday made his “heart burst with pride and happiness”.

The actor, known for his appearances on Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing, shared images on Instagram of his father being given a Bentley.

He said his father is his “hero” and “friend”.

“You’re the kindest soul I know and you’ll put anyone before yourself,” he added.

“We know how much you’ve always dreamed of this car so to see your face yesterday made my heart burst with pride and happiness.

“You deserve it and we are so lucky to have you.”

Fletcher said his father thought he had the car on loan and asked, “how long have I got it for”.

“Forever Dad it’s yours!” Fletcher added.

The actor’s pictures showed his father posing alongside the car and his emotional reaction after being given the gift.

Fletcher, 37, won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse.

PA Media