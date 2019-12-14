Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse win Strictly Come Dancing

The former Emmerdale star and Mabuse beat Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, in the live final of the series after being voted for by the public.

Fletcher – who was a late addition to the series, replacing Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing when he was forced to pull out due to injury – broke down in tears as he and Mabuse were awarded the Glitterball Trophy.

He said: “I am absolutely speechless. I did not expect that, it’s just been such a privilege to be here.

“I think this show represents everything that is amazing with this country, I think the people personify what is great and it’s just been an absolute privilege.”

He added, to Mabuse: “Thank you for the most amazing experience of my life. Thank you to Emma and Karim, Anton and Amy, and all the pros and all the celebs, the judges, everybody at home who has supported me, I feel so proud to be part of this, so thank you.”

Mabuse, through tears, said: “I’ve been on this show for five years and I have never ever met any celeb who gives his heart, his soul…

“If something is not working we stay in training and rehearse, not because he wanted to win but because he genuinely, genuinely loves dancing, and for me that is the best gift and the best ending to my year, so thank you.

Fletcher, 35, posted on Twitter after the show that he was “humbled, elated, honoured” to have been crowned the winner.

Team #Floti 💃🕺did it! 😀#StrictlyFinal WINNERS 2019 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qdZc6Egq79 — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) December 14, 2019

He added: “Thank you for your votes. Thank you to my family. Thank you to @OtiMabuse. And a massive thank you to #Strictly for the opportunity.

“Team #Floti did it! #StrictlyFinal WINNERS 2019.”

The final leaderboard saw Zeroual at the top with a combined 119 points from the judges, with Fletcher in second place with 118 and Barton in third with 116.

Host Claudia Winkleman had reminded viewers earlier in the episode that the judges’ scores were for guidance only, as only the public vote counted in the final.

The show kicked off with Zeroual and Dowden dancing their judges’ pick routine, a quickstep to Mr Pinstripe Suit, for which they were awarded 40 points.

Barton and Du Beke were next with their Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie from musicals week, for which the judges gave them 39.

Fletcher and Mabuse were the third to dance on the night, and they were given 39 points from the judges when they repeated their rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine.

The couples then each performed their showdances, routines “without rules”.

Zeroual and Dowden performed a contemporary routine to A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, which left the children’s TV presenter in tears on leaving the dancefloor, before they were given 39 points.

Barton and Du Beke opted for classic Hollywood glamour for their showdance to Irving Berlin’s Let Yourself Go, which was largely praised by the judges but which also received the lowest single score of the night, an eight from Craig Revel Horwood, giving them an overall mark of 38.

Fletcher and Mabuse won a full 40 points for their energetic dance to Shout by the Isley Brothers, described by Bruno Tonioli as a “tour de force”.

For their final number, a previous dance picked by them, Zeroual and Dowden performed their jive to You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray and earned a standing ovation and another 40 points.

The #Strictly class of 2019 are back in the Ballroom and better than ever! #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/V2PhiHBhxt — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 14, 2019

In their final dance, Barton and Du Beke performed the Viennese waltz to the musical song Send In The Clowns, and they were given 39 points from the judges.

Fletcher and Mabuse closed the show with their choice of dance, their first week samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz.

The panel gave them 39 points for the routine.

US pop star Taylor Swift was the special musical guest for the grand final, and she performed her song Lover.

The previous star contestants from the series, including James Cracknell, Anneka Rice, Catherine Tyldesley, Chris Ramsey and Will Bayley, returned for one final dance along with the professionals.

PA Media