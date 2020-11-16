Kelsey Stratford pulls out of Towie filming as sister, eight, battles Covid-19

Kelsey Stratford has confirmed she will be absent from The Only Way Is Essex Christmas episode as she self-isolates after her sister tested positive for Covid-19.

The reality star said her sister Kennedy, eight, who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), is in intensive care fighting for her life.

Stratford wrote on Instagram: “Life is so cruel. My little sister kennedy got rushed into hospital yesterday and tested positive for COVID19, we are all so heartbroken as kennedy has severe breathing problems from her terminal illness SMA as it is. So this is very dangerous for her. ( life threatening).

“Kennedy was high risk to covid & we tried our best to shield her from this terrible virus but unfortunately because of her low immune system she caught it.

“She is in intensive care but really fighting like she always does, so i just need everyone to keep her in your prayers and hopefully she gets through this my strong little girl she doesn’t deserve any of this.”

She later posted on her Instagram story: “Thank you so much to all you kind people that have messaged me about my sister it means so much.

“It is so clear to see she is so loved by many and I will keep you all updated on how she’s doing.

“She’s in the best place possible ATM she’s in intensive care in Great Ormond Street Hospital. With amazing doctors, nurses and my parents looking after her and they don’t ever leave her side. She is such a fighter and I know she can pull through this, I just know it.

“Also I do have to self isolate for 2 weeks now and I have done a Covid test today for people asking and that does mean I will not be filming for the @TOWIE Christmas ep.”

PA Media