Kelly Osbourne: Being abroad makes me feel like I turned my back on my country

Kelly Osbourne has said that being abroad during the coronavirus pandemic makes her feel as though she has turned her back on her country.

The singer and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who is isolating in the US with her family, told the BBC’s The One Show she is “so homesick”.

She added: “I have to say it’s very hard for me not being home during this time.

“It makes me feel like I have turned my back on my country.”

While appearing on the programme alongside Sharon, she said that despite being homesick she has enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

She added: “I have to say I have really enjoyed being home again and being with my family and spending this time together because we haven’t done this in years.”

Kelly said that “nothing has changed” at home since the family filmed MTV reality show The Osbournes between 2002 to 2005.

Her father Ozzy, 71, who is the Black Sabbath frontman, revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

PA Media