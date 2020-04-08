Kelly Brook jokes Carol Vorderman ‘sabotaged’ her with champagne during Bake Off

Kelly Brook has joked that Carol Vorderman “sabotaged” her during Celebrity Bake Off after the former Countdown star narrowly beat her to be named star baker.

Brook impressed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood during Tuesday’s episode, even earning a rare handshake from the latter.

But the TV presenter’s sponge’s failed to rise, instead looking like “two flat pizzas”.

She joked it was as a result of maths whizz Vorderman tricking her into drinking champagne during filming.

Speaking on her Heart London Drive Show with Jason King, she said: “It was like two flat pizzas, I know. Do you know what? Because we were filming, it’s Carol Vorderman’s fault. She, like, completely sabotaged me.

“Because she was drinking the champagne, and I was like, ‘oh I’ll drink some champagne’, so we were getting on it whilst we were filming so it completely threw me off. However, I don’t think she was actually drinking champagne, I think she was pretending.

“You know those people that kind of go, ‘cheers, cheers’, and then throw it over their shoulder and you’re just drinking and getting drunker and drunker? I think that was what was going on. So anyway, I was like one cup for me, two cups for the cake, one cup for me, two cups for the cake, so it absolutely killed the sponge.”

Brook, 40, said appearing on Celebrity Bake Off – which raises money for Stand Up To Cancer – was a “bucket list” experience and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Channel 4 show.

She revealed Hollywood did handbrake turns in his golf buggy as he gave contestants a tour of the grounds.

Brook earned a handshake from the baker, but admitted he is “hard to read”.

She said: “Well he kind of comes in for it and you’re like, ‘what’s he doing, what’s he doing?’, because he looks at you with those blue eyes and you think, ‘oh he’s not happy’. He just needs to let his face know that he’s going in for the handshake, because it’s very hard to read it, you know.”

The famously buxom star also joked her “baps were so flat” on the show, adding she is “not famous for very flat cakes”.

