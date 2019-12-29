Keith Urban said he and wife Nicole Kidman have had the “best Christmas” as he shared a picture of them kissing in front of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share selfie of them kissing in Sydney

The two snaps posted on Instagram show the couple smiling and locking lips on a balcony overlooking the harbour.

The country music star wrote: “Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast !!!

“THANK YOU ALL!!!!

“Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.

“Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!! – KU.”

Urban and Kidman tied the knot in 2006 and have two children together.

At the weekend the actress shared a throwback photograph of her daughter Faith as she celebrated her ninth birthday.

“Our baby girl is now 9!” she wrote.

“We love you so much precious precious girl.

“Happy birthday Faith! xx.”

