Keeping Up Appearances actor Clive Swift dies aged 82

Clive Swift, who starred in classic British comedy Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 82.

Swift died peacefully at home following an illness, his family confirmed.

The comic star became well-known for his role as Richard Bucket, the henpecked husband of Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC series mocking UK class obsessions.

He continued to be active in a career spanning six decades, and was last credited with an appearance on screen in 2017.

A statement from his family said: “After a short illness, Clive died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

Swift had small roles in the late 1960s, then moved to his first television roles in the 1970s.

Dame Patricia Routledge starred alongside Swift (Ian West/PA)

Keeping Up Appearances began in 1990 and Swift achieved widespread fame, starring in 42 episodes until 1995.

He worked alongside Dame Patricia Routledge, who played his class-obsessed wife, who famously pronounced Bucket as “Bouquet”.

Swift also appeared in the 2007 Doctor Who Christmas special.

He had a daughter Rebecca, who died in 2017, and is survived by sons Adam, a university academic, and garden designer Joe.

