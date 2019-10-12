Katya Jones sheds tears a week after Strictly Come Dancing fall

Katya Jones was emotional on Strictly Come Dancing a week after falling on the live TV show.

The professional dancer, 30, delivered a flawless quickstep with BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell.

Last week, she slipped while they danced to a song from the Magic Mike film.

After this Saturday’s routine ended, Jones was emotional. She dropped to the floor, telling Bushell: “I’m so proud of you.”

And as the judges delivered their verdicts, she wept.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said the dance “was genius” and “absolutely outstanding” and that Bushell, instead of putting on a funny performance, “had sophistication”.

Bruno Tonioli declared: “It’s a night of miracles. Now I can see Magic Mike! He kept getting better and better and better.”

Jones was crying so much she got a hug from co-host Claudia Winkleman.

“I’ve never seen you like this before”, Winkleman said.

Mike was happy when Craig gave him a seven! But his face when he gets a nine from Motsi is the definition of OMG! Be proud @mikebreakfast and @mrs_katjones! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/m6GNPTYePO — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 12, 2019

After receiving 32 points, which has put the pair in fifth place on the leaderboard, Winkleman told Jones: “I know it’s about Mike but if you want to do a roly poly or anything!”

Bushell could not believe he had received so much praise, saying: “Is this a dream?”

Jones said of her celebrity partner: “I want to kiss him…. you worked so hard.”

After last year’s scandal, when Jones was seen kissing her then dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh, in the street, the obviously innocent comment sparked jokes on Twitter.

Katya I love you but don’t kiss your partner... again... #StrictlyComeDancing — Sophie Thomas (@ellensoph) October 12, 2019

@ellensoph wrote: “Katya I love you but don’t kiss your partner… again… #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Former England footballer turned pundit Alex Scott and Neil Jones are at the bottom of the leaderboard, while Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden are at the top.

Katya and Neil Jones announced their separation earlier this year.

PA Media