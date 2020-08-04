Katy Perry sends Ellen DeGeneres ‘love and a hug’ over talk show controversy

Singer Katy Perry has spoken out in support of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, saying she has only ever had “positive takeaways” from her time on the show.

Perry took to Twitter to voice her support for DeGeneres, who last week issued an apology following reports of a toxic workplace environment on the set of her show.

She tweeted: “1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought…”.

A second tweet read: “2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

On Monday DeGeneres’ wife, actress Portia de Rossi, shared a message of support for the beleaguered host.

She posted a picture to Instagram reading “I stand by Ellen” and wrote in the caption: “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

She added hashtags including #stopbotattacks.

De Rossi, 47, tied the knot with DeGeneres, 62, in 2008, after California overturned a ban on same-sex marriage.

Warner Bros said it would make staffing changes after an internal investigation found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres is one of the biggest names on US TV and has hosted the self-titled show since 2003.

The comedian and actress is known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

But that image has been rocked by recent allegations. A Buzzfeed News investigation made a series of claims about the alleged toxic culture on the daytime talk show.

Buzzfeed spoke to former employees who made allegations of racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation and an overall toxic environment, perpetuated by the show’s senior producers.

