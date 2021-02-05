Katie Price says she is registered as disabled after holiday fall

Katie Price said she is registered disabled and has applied for a blue badge after breaking her feet in a fall during a holiday in Turkey (Rick Findler/PA)

Katie Price said she is registered as disabled and has applied for a blue badge after breaking her feet in a fall during a holiday in Turkey.

The former glamour model, 42, was injured last year after reportedly falling off a 25ft wall.

Price told The Sun that walking leaves her in agony and compared the pain to “shocks of lightning shooting up my feet all day”.

She said: “I’m registered disabled and have got letters from the doctors to certify me for a blue badge, which I’ve sent off for.

“I have to park near the entrances to shops all the time, otherwise it would cripple me to walk from the back of a car park to a shop and back again.

“I can’t carry anything from the shops either or even walk up the stairs with anything. The heavier items, the more it hurts my feet.”

Price previously told how, after falling onto a concrete ramp in July, she underwent an eight-hour surgery.

The reality TV star said she can only walk for 20 minutes at a time before the pain becomes unbearable.

Last month Price, a mother of five, said she wants another baby with boyfriend Carl Woods.

Her oldest son, 18-year-old Harvey, is severely disabled and in January Price was praised after they appeared in a BBC documentary together.

She also told the paper last month she had decided to move her son Harvey into a residential college, where he will be taught skills which will help him to lead a more independent life.

Blue badges can enable certain concessions to holders, such as parking for up to three hours on single and double yellow lines, dependant on the location and local rules.

According to online Government guidance, the badges allow people easier access to shops and services by allowing them to park closer to their destinations.

The permit is only for use by the person it has been issued to and the Government warns that misuse may result in a £1,000 fine and confiscation.

