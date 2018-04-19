Katie Price has revealed she is refusing to think about her terminally ill mother dying.

Katie Price refusing to think about mother dying as she prepares to run marathon

Amy Price, 64, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) – the same disease which killed Keith Chegwin – last year.

Price, 39, is running the London Marathon on Sunday to fundraise on behalf of her mother and vowed she will finish the race even if she has to crawl over the line. She told the Daily Mirror she was “not even thinking about mum not being here.”

London Marathon 2009 “You’ve just got to get on with it. Why would I want to be depressive and negative around my mum?,” she said. Price also revealed she would be dressing up as a lung for the marathon in a nod to her mother’s illness which causes fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, making them stiffer and thus more difficult to breathe.

In 2009 she ran the race alongside former husband Peter Andre with the couple completing the race in seven hours 11 minutes after Price’s knee buckled. And she will face hotter and more humid conditions than last time out with a forecast of between 21C (70F) and 23C (73F).

“Of course it will be a nightmare, but who cares?,” she told the newspaper. “Sure, my knees are going to be in pain, but what about my mum? She can’t breathe. I’m still alive. I’m lucky to be alive, but my mum’s not that lucky as she’s got a terminal disease.” London Marathon 2009 “If I collapse, I better f****** get up again. And anyway, for me it’s more about your head than your fitness, and I’m ready.

“Last time, I trained up to about 14 miles and this time I’ve done up to about nine miles, if that. But rather than continuing to aggravate my knees, I’d rather aggravate them fully on the day.

“But even if I end up having to crawl, I will get over that line.”

On her choice of outfit she said: “Me and my friend James are running as a pair of lungs, and they’re going to be ridiculously huge. “Who knows how many people I’m going to take out on the way round? But these lungs are going to get more attention than any press call I’ve ever done.”

