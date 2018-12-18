Katie Price will appear in court after she was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Katie Price will appear in court after she was charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

Katie Price given January court date after being charged with driving offence

The former glamour model was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

It follows her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in south-east London two months ago.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Greenwich have charged a woman with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

“Katie Price, 40, of Horsham, Surrey, was charged by postal requisition on Monday, 10 December.

“She is to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 January.

“The charge relates to an arrest for drink drive on Wednesday, 10 October in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.”

Police at the time said officers had come across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

Press Association