Sunday 25 February 2018

Katie Price ‘devastated’ after pet dog killed

Katie said she was ‘sooo gutted’ to have lost Queenie.

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspodent

Katie Price has said she is devastated after her beloved dog was killed in an apparent hit and run.

The model said she was “disappointed a human being can be this heartless” after Queenie was killed.

She posted pictures of the dog on Instagram and wrote: “I’m absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless!”

Price said she had reported the incident, adding: “DEVASTATED is a understatement.”

“Sooo gutted I’ve lost Queenie!” she said in another post, adding a string of crying emojis.

“I’ll miss her so much,” said another.

Press Association

