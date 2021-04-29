Katherine Ryan reveals future of her Netflix series The Duchess

Katherine Ryan has revealed that her Netflix show The Duchess will not return for a second series.

The comedian created and starred in the show, about a single mother deciding whether or not to have another child with the father of her daughter.

The first series launched on the streaming service in September 2020 but Ryan said there will be no new episodes.

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her podcast The Secret To…, she said: “I will tell you exclusively, no. They didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it.

“I think 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough.

“But, also, I’m not terribly sad about it. It’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time for a sitcom.

“I was so grateful to able to make it, I kind of like the way it ended.”

Ryan, 37, also spoke about the abuse she has received online from trolls about her looks.

She said: “I’ve actually only had my boobs done, that’s it. I would say if I’d had a nose job or anything else.

“I’ve had filler, though I haven’t for a year because you can’t get in!

“I don’t know where these people think I’m having a nose job in the middle of a pandemic… like my face has changed a little bit in this lockdown, but it’s funny because they will never think that you’ve put on weight or you’re not feeling well – they will always go to plastic surgery.”

PA Media