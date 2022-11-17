Katherine Ryan considers having a home birth with her third child

Katherine Ryan said she is looking at having a home birth with her third child as she gives birth ‘quickly’ (Suzan Moore/PA)

Katherine Ryan said she is looking at having a home birth with her third child as she gives birth “quickly”.

The 39-year-old pregnant Canadian comedian told The Jonathan Ross Show she nearly had her first child in the back of a mini-cab.

Ryan is in a relationship with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.

She also said she is “very good at having babies quickly” as she nearly had her 13-year-old daughter outside of the hospital.

With her son, born in 2021, she said her and Kootstra booked into the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London where Kate Middleton and Diana, Princess of Wales, gave birth.

“We were only at the hospital nine minutes,” she told Jonathan Ross. “So I (think I) might as well have it at home.

“My husband’s not completely on board, he’s a little bit squeamish. I’ve told him, ‘I can talk you through it, it’s going to be fine’.”

Ryan added that she has a midwife and if it snows or someone gets stuck in traffic, she is “prepared”.

She added: “I’d love to be a midwife in a different life. I respect them so much, nurses, midwives.

“If I’m ever clever enough in my retirement, I want to be at the very least a doula.”

Ryan also said she put up her decorations for Christmas on November 1 as she does not want to “mess” with them later when the baby is likely to arrive.

She said: “I did promise my husband I wouldn’t go too (over the top) this year and then he came out and saw what I’d done and he was not impressed.”

She added: “There is a bear on the roof.”

Ryan is starring in upcoming Romantic Getaway, which is written by and stars comedian Romesh Ranganathan and will air on Sky in January.

She said: “It’s like a heist action Bonnie and Clyde comedy where (Ranganathan) and I are married, but we can’t have children and we can’t afford IVF. So we decide to rob his boss.

“But it actually snowballs and we do one crime and then many more crimes.”

The star of the Netflix series The Duchess also spoke about what people will learn about her Sunday Times best-selling book The Audacity: Why Being Too Much Is Exactly Enough.

“I think people feel too much is too much with me. But that could be cultural misunderstanding with me,” she said.

“I’m very kind, but I’m straight forward. I don’t beat around the bush. I live my life with wonderment and gratitude but also reckless abandon.”

Ryan added: “I think I definitely was more of a people pleaser when I was younger.

“I think we all get to this point of maturity, where you go, ‘I’d like everyone to love me and I want to make people happy, but at the end of the day, I’m not responsible if they don’t.’

“I think it’s important for young people to know your favourite person gets trolled.

“People don’t like them. I used to read online, ‘I hate Beyonce’. I used to think, ‘Wow if someone can hate Beyonce, it’s OK if everyone at my school hates me’.”

The Jonathan Ross Show will air on ITV 1 on Saturday at 10.10pm.