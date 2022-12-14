Kate Winslet leads star-studded Cbeebies Bedtime Stories Christmas line-up

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet will tell a tale which celebrates teamwork and friendship to kick off a star-studded CBeebies Bedtime Stories schedule for Christmas and New Year.

The Academy-Award winner, 47, will read Grumpycorn, by Sarah McIntyre, on December 19, telling the story of a unicorn who wants to write the most fabulous story in the world, but is stuck for ideas.

Sporting star Anthony Joshua will also appear on the BBC children’s programme on December 22.

The 33-year-old will read The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats during the lead-up to Christmas, about a little boy named Peter who puts on his snowsuit and steps out of his house into a world blanketed in snow.

Peter was among the first African-American characters to be featured in a major children’s book when it was released in 1962. Keats’ illustrations helped to pave the way for more inclusive and diverse children’s literature, the BBC said.

Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant will read The Snowflake by Benji Davies on December 23, while children’s TV presenter Justin Fletcher will read The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore on Christmas Eve.

New Year’s Day will see French singer-songwriter Christine And The Queens appear at the Royal Festival Hall stage sitting on a suspended crescent moon to read The Moon Keeper by Zosienka.

It tells the story of a polar bear who has a new job as a moon keeper and shares messages about friendship, impermanence and nature.

Meanwhile on World Braille Day (January 4), Paralympian Lora Fachie will return to CBeebies Bedtime Story to read The Black Book Of Colours by Menena Cottin – in braille.

The story is about experiencing a rainbow of colours through the senses of touch, taste, smell or hearing.

The stories will air at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.