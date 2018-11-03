Kate Silverton takes to the dancefloor after rib injury

Kate Silverton’s dance partner has praised her for getting through the Argentine tango after an injury.

The BBC newsreader posted a video on social media in the run-up to Saturday night’s show, laughing as she inhaled pain medication after she “stripped” the muscle on her rib.

On Saturday, she performed the first Argentine tango of the series.

But judge Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the performance a four, called it “stuck in the mud”.

He told the newsreader: “For me it was too heavy, it needs to be a lot lighter…. I felt I could feel each moment coming.”

When he said that Aljaz Skorjanek should have been leading, the professional dance partner joked: “I was supposed to be the girl!”

The judge replied: “Then you should have worn a dress.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said the performance looked a little “laboured”, and did not have enough chemistry.

Silverton told Claudia Winkleman after the performance: “I’ve stripped a muscle from the rib on one of the lifts and I did it quite late yesterday so there was not much of a chance to recover. But we danced… and it probably wasn’t my best but it was an amazing dance.”

Skorjanek said of the injury: “I can’t believe we got through it, which is the most incredible thing ever. I thought it was beautiful.”

Lauren Steadman kicked off this week’s BBC One show with a jive.

