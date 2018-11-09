Kate Silverton promises sea plunge if she makes it to Strictly Blackpool show

Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton has vowed to jump in the sea with professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec if the duo make it through to the live show in Blackpool.

The duo will perform a quickstep to I Want You To Want Me by Letters To Cleo on Saturday in a bid to land a place dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom next week.

The newsreader told the Press Association: “I think everyone has got Blackpool in their sights for obvious reasons, it would be a nice marker in my strictly calendar to think that I had got to Blackpool.

Oh yes we are !!! #quickstep first full day of training today - it makes me smile ... but it’s quick ! #allinthename 😂 https://t.co/tOZoQQBznY — Kate Silverton (@katesilverton) November 6, 2018

“Blackpool is the spiritual home, if you like, of ballroom and we hear so many of the professional dancers have competed there and won big titles there and they speak about it with such great reverence and even Aljaz has said you will just love it when you get there and that enthusiasm propels you along to think ‘I really want to get to Blackpool’.

“Everyone is talking about jumping in the sea, I would be up for that.

“In fact I did say to Aljaz ‘that is our thing, if we get there we are going to go in the sea. It’s going to be brilliantly cold’.”

Silverton has been dealing with the aftermath of a painful rib injury this week, after hurting herself hours before last Saturday’s live show.

She said: “The thing that guides me in life is you make your bouquet with the flowers within your reach so this week we have been recovering from injury.

“I couldn’t go up into hold, still on medication and stuff, and then having come off that and thinking ‘ok we can start easing back into it’, there was no panic, just a sense of ‘this is a really fun dance’ and we could learn the steps because I could walk through them.

“It’s so gleeful I think it’s the perfect dance to start back with and hopefully will be enough to get us through to Blackpool.”

Press Association