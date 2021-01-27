Kate Moss and daughter Lila on catwalk together for Fendi show

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila have walked the catwalk together at a Fendi fashion show in Paris.
The pair modelled clothes for the designer’s spring/summer show on Wednesday.
It is reportedly the first time that supermodel Kate, 47, and Lila, 18, have appeared on the same catwalk.
Lila was pictured wearing a beaded caped dress, while her mother wore a silver satin dress.
The show featured clothing by designer Kim Jones.
Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex-partner Jefferson Hack, was on the cover of Vogue with her mother in 2016.
A string of other high profile supermodels also featured in the show.
Cara Delevingne walked the runway wearing a camouflage suit.
Bella Hadid wore a black gown underneath a cape.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell also made an appearance on the catwalk in a long metallic dress and headpiece.
PA Media