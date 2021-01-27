| 9.9°C Dublin

Kate Moss and daughter Lila on catwalk together for Fendi show

It is reportedly the first time they have appeared in the same fashion show.

Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila (Francois Mori/AP) Expand

Close

Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila (Francois Mori/AP)

Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila (Francois Mori/AP)

Kate Moss, left, and her daughter Lila (Francois Mori/AP)

By Tom Horton, PA

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila have walked the catwalk together at a Fendi fashion show in Paris.

The pair modelled clothes for the designer’s spring/summer show on Wednesday.

It is reportedly the first time that supermodel Kate, 47, and Lila, 18, have appeared on the same catwalk.

Kate Moss (Francois Mori/AP) Expand

Close

Kate Moss (Francois Mori/AP)

Kate Moss (Francois Mori/AP)

Kate Moss (Francois Mori/AP)

Lila was pictured wearing a beaded caped dress, while her mother wore a silver satin dress.

The show featured clothing by designer Kim Jones.

Lila, whose father is Kate’s ex-partner Jefferson Hack, was on the cover of Vogue with her mother in 2016.

Cara Delevingne (Francois Mori/AP) Expand

Close

Cara Delevingne (Francois Mori/AP)

Cara Delevingne (Francois Mori/AP)

Cara Delevingne (Francois Mori/AP)

A string of other high profile supermodels also featured in the show.

Cara Delevingne walked the runway wearing a camouflage suit.

Bella Hadid wore a black gown underneath a cape.

Naomi Campbell (Francois Mori/AP) Expand

Close

Naomi Campbell (Francois Mori/AP)

Naomi Campbell (Francois Mori/AP)

Naomi Campbell (Francois Mori/AP)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also made an appearance on the catwalk in a long metallic dress and headpiece.

PA Media

Most Watched

Privacy