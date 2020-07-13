Kate Garraway to return to Good Morning Britain presenting duties

Kate Garraway is to return to presenting Good Morning Britain after taking time off while her husband is ill.

Derek Draper, 52, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

Last week, Garraway said during an interview with the ITV programme that her husband, who is receiving ongoing treatment, “sort of can’t wake up” and doctors “don’t know how much better” he will get.

“Wonderfully his eyes are opening but we have no real knowledge of what he can see and feel and hear,” she said.

Garraway and Mr Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, planned to renew their wedding vows before he became ill.

The couple married in 2005.

On Sunday, a post on the Good Morning Britain Twitter account said: “Kate Garraway is returning to GMB tomorrow! We can’t wait.”

PA Media