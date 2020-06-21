Kate Garraway pens Father’s Day tribute to her husband amid Covid-19 battle

| 17.1°C Dublin
Kate Garraway has penned an emotional Father’s Day tribute to her husband as he battles to recover from coronavirus.
Derek Draper, 52, was taken to hospital at the end of March after he was displaying coronavirus symptoms and struggling to breathe.
The Good Morning Britain presenter said it was a “tough day”, adding that her husband is “officially the best dad in the world” according to his children.
Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ - thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another - this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday
She added that Draper is “never happier” than when he is with his daughter and son.
“Whatever happens next I’m afraid it is going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now,” Garraway said.
“But this week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may.”
The “amazing people keeping Derek alive stand shoulder to shoulder with me in never giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover”, she added.
Earlier this month, the presenter revealed she had been warned by doctors that her husband may never fully recover from his battle with coronavirus.
Draper had been put in an induced coma by doctors.
The pair have been married since 2005.
A number of other celebrities shared Father’s Day messages on Sunday.
Reality star Kate Ferdinand shared a tribute to her husband and former footballer Rio after the pair announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child together.
She wrote on Instagram: “Can’t wait for our next chapter. Let’s celebrate you today.”
David Beckham also received a message on social media from wife Victoria.
The former Spice Girls star wrote: “Happy Father’s Day David Beckham! We all love you so, so much. So many kisses from us all.”
She shared the message alongside a picture of the pair with their children.
