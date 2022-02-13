Kate Garraway finding ‘new way to be in love’ with husband amid Covid recovery

Kate Garraway has said she is discovering a “new way to be in love” with her husband, Derek Draper.

The 54-year-old former political adviser became seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent months in hospital before finally returning home.

Although he is now free of the virus, Draper has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine, Garraway addressed their changing relationship.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, also 54, said: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy, and she recently took over hosting ITV series Life Stories from Piers Morgan.

She said recent months had been “an emotional rollercoaster” and “gruelling” for her but suggested it is much worse for her husband.

Garraway was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.