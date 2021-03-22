Kate Garraway: Derek told me he could not cope

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband told her from his hospital bed that he feared he could not go on.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, was having a conversation on FaceTime in November with Derek Draper, who has been in hospital since March last year suffering with the effects of coronavirus.

He had been drifting in and out of consciousness when he told Garraway: “There’s no way out… I’ve got to the point where I just think f*** it… I don’t know how to cope.”

Garraway told the Daily Mirror that to hear those words “was absolutely devastating, but it showed me he was still in there. Even though it was terrible to think his spirits were so low”.

She said: “Being able to get those words out, for him physically, it’s as tough as running three marathons, that’s the way the doctors described it.

“It takes huge amounts of energy and spirit for him to do that. It’s so huge for his body to be able to get that out. It’s a huge power of spirit actually to be able to speak out in that way.”

The mother-of-two, whose Finding Derek documentary airs on ITV1 on Tuesday, said: “I think he was at his wits’ end physically and mentally, but thankfully we have moved passed that, and he is fighting on.”

PA Media