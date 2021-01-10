Kate Ferdinand tells of her ‘gradual’ recovery after birth of son

Kate Ferdinand has said she often feels “overwhelmed” following the birth of her son, but that she is seeing little improvements every day.

The reality star, 29, welcomed Cree, her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, 42, in December via Caesarean.

Writing on her Instagram Story on Sunday, she answered questions from fans about her postpartum recovery.

“How are you feeling?” asked one follower.

She wrote: “I am slowly feeling better each day, it’s a gradual recovery and I’m taking it really easy but it’s good to be seeing little improvements daily.

“I’ve always been super emotional whatever I’m feeling everyone always knows, I like to wear my heart on my sleeve.

“Since giving birth my emotions are still all over the place, I cry often… I feel so happy with our beautiful new addition but often have moments of feeling overwhelmed.”

However, the former Towie star said she did not know whether she was “coming or going most days”.

She also joked her chihuahua Ronnie had not taken a liking to Cree like her stepchildren had.

Kate and Rio have been in a relationship since 2017.

Former footballer Rio already has three children from his previous marriage – sons Tate and Lorenz, and daughter Tia.

His late wife Rebecca died in 2015, aged 34, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

His relationship with Kate was the focus of a BBC documentary which aired last year.

Rio And Kate: Becoming A Stepfamily explored the challenges Kate dealt with in being both a partner to Ferdinand and a new stepmother to three grieving children.

PA Media