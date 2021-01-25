Karen Koster opens up about the horrors of home-schooling

TV presenter Karen Koster has spoken about the stress of home-schooling and how tricky she is finding it during the third lockdown.

The Ireland AM star has three young children with husband John McGuire – Eve (2), Finn (4) and JJ (6). The eldest two are in junior and senior infants.

Amid reports that schools may not reopen now until Easter, she admits that like so many parents all over Ireland, she struggles with the home-learning as it just ends up in fighting.

“I’m all gung ho and like ‘Let’s sit down and check the App’ but then they run off on me or they get distracted or they need to this or something more pressing is happening. Then I get really frustrated with them and that’s when there’s a fight,” she told Independent.ie.

“This is what happened last time, which is why I abandoned it last time in the middle of April last year and I let it go, I completely let it slide because we were fighting with each other.

Read More

“I was like, ‘Sorry, why are we introducing more stress into an already stressful situation?’ I'd love to say they’re coming along in leaps and bounds and they’re reading books back-to-back and all the rest. But I'm just trying to tip away a little bit. If I can get 10 minutes of them sitting beside me, we’re doing good.

“They're four and six. They don’t have the attention to sit down and listen to their mum going through the Jolly Phonics – it’s just not on for them. They can’t do any independent learning at this stage. I’m just doing what I can.”

Currently co-presenting Virgin Media’s morning show, producers recently took the precautionary step of breaking up the presenters into ‘pods’ in case of a Covid outbreak.

Karen recently had to get her daughter Eve tested for Covid-19 after a spike in temperature, but fortunately it came back negative. She said it brought home to her how cautious everyone has to be when working with a team of people.

“We've been so lucky. There has been no confirmed cases in Virgin Media but we have to be so careful. It does make sense to pair up so if something happens to one of us, it doesn’t wipe out the whole team for two weeks,” she said.

She has been paired up with in a pod with former rugby ace Tommy Bowe on Mondays and Tuesday while Laura Woods is with Alan Hughes on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Simon Delaney and Anna Daly front the weekend show.

Karen said she relishes the opportunity of getting out of the house every morning, even at the achingly early hour of 5am, and getting some quality time to herself before the show goes live.

Having worked on Xpose before that for 12 years, she said she feels like she’s “really found my feet” with the light entertainment show.

“I’m there two years now nearly and with every passing month, I feel more comfortable there. Despite thinking at the start, ‘There’s no way I can hack these hours’, I’m so glad I stuck at it. It really works with young kids and fits in with where my life is.”

Read More





Online Editors