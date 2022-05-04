Kanye West reportedly sued by pastor for using audio sample without permission

Kanye West is reportedly being sued by a US pastor over a piece of sampled audio used in a track on his latest album Donda.

The rapper is being taken to court by Bishop David Paul Moten who alleges that parts of a religious sermon he gave were used on the track Come To Life without his permission.

Texas court documents obtained by US media outlet TMZ claim that parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds total in the song, being heard in the intro and being looped throughout.

West "willfully and egregiously" sampled sound recordings of others "without consent or permission," the documents reportedly state.

TMZ says the pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.