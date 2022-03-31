Kaleidoscope Festival goes beyond the music: Laughter yoga, welly-throwing and ziplining

Kaleidoscope Music and Arts Festival has announced its brand new Sports and Wellness programme for the 2022 instalment at Russborough House, Co Wicklow, on June 24-26.

The programme will offer those seeking a balanced weekend a wide range of activities as part of the programme.

Laughter yoga, tug-of-war, peddle-push Go-carts, paddle boarding, kayaking, zip lining, a daily 5k run, archery, tai chi, drumming workshops, a skate park, castle, croquet, and even welly-throwing competitions are part of the offering.

As Kaleidoscope markets itself as a family festival, there are activities to suit people of all ages and interests. Organisers have said the festival, which wishes to encourage a healthy and balanced approach to living, is “the only music festival to have incorporated a sports and wellness programme to festivities”.

Organised 5k and 2.5k races kickstart Saturday and Sunday before school fun day events such as egg-and-spoon races and three-legged dashes. There are also family soccer matches scheduled, as well as rugby and Gaelic football training sessions for those wishing to hone their skills.

For those who are brave at heart, zoom through the air on the zipline, clamber to new heights on the climbing wall, and see how well you can shoot on target as you get to grips with a bow and arrow and the ancient art of archery.

Family cycles on the nearby greenway are also on offer while water sports aficionados are also catered for with the 200-year-old secret tunnel from the grounds of the estate to Blessington Lake allowing revellers to kayak, go boating on the lake or test your balance at stand-up paddleboarding.

The World’s largest bouncy castle also returns to the festival in 2022 which is sure to tire out the little ones, and the not-so-little!

The Woodland Spa will help those looking for a chill weekend to unwind with massages while Tai Chi and meditation are also offered to attendees, not to mention laughter yoga for those in need of a giggle and a stretch.

Drumming workshops will also be on offer to those who wish to make music as well as enjoy the weekend’s acts.

Kaleidoscope will take place from June 24-26 at Russborough House, Blessington, Co Wicklow.