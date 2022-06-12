Kaleidoscope 2022: Full line-up unveiled

With less than two weeks to go, the full line-up for Kaleidoscope Festival has just been released.

Running from June 24 to 26 at Wicklow’s Russborough House, attendees will have access to 12 stages over three days of action-packed music, activities and entertainment at the festival for families.

Organisers have also confirmed that grandparents will go free if someone purchases a family weekend camping ticket from midnight tonight until Tuesday night. Costing €249, this will be automatically added to your purchase at check-out.

Gates will open at 12pm on Friday, June 24 and among those taking to the main stage will be Feeder, James Morrison, The Divine Comedy, Lyra, Jerry Fish and Block Rockin Beats. Also performing will be Camille O’Sullivan, Frank and Walters, Brian Deady and Lisa McHugh.

The Zozimus stage will see performances from Hamsandwich, Bird on the Wire, King Kong Company and Dom Martin while Boompaloompa will feature Greg Wilson, DJ Yoda, Colin Perkins and Lex Woo.

The ‘Wonderland’ area will be home for four different stages with over 60 acts on the bill including the Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon and a TikTok dance workshop and a session for Yogi kids.

The Front Lawn Stage is the place to limber up for the day ahead with fitness classes, organised runs and meditation sessions.

For parents of younger kids, there’s the Rumpledumpus tent and the The Ickle Big Top and to unwind before bed, there’s the Cinema Under the Stars, the open-air cinema at Kaleidoscope.

There will also be some community games, forest sound bathing, sheepdog trials and a festival of food at Scrumdiddlyumptious. Attendees will be treated to the world’s biggest bouncy castle alongside archery, kayaking and zipline.

Organisers say that tickets bought for the 2020 event are still valid and a limited number of camper van passes are available now at €86.25 on Ticketmaster.ie.