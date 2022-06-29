‘K-Pop classes encourage diversity, individuality and creativity’

Ever since she was a toddler, Natasha Clarke, (29), has loved to dance. The choreographer and teacher at Clarkes Dance Studios, Belfast, has fond childhood memories of being in the studio with her parents.

“I started dancing at three years old, as my family run Clarkes Dance Studios and it was something I always was involved in,” Natasha says.

“I quickly became interested in music and dance; I couldn’t keep still. I was trained by my mum and dad in Latin American and ballroom dance from the age of five and I competed in many competitions throughout the Republic of Ireland and the UK, taking home numerous titles.

“I then started Hip-hop when I was seven and knew it was something I was going to really enjoy. I felt it was more me and although I enjoyed Latin and ballroom, I also enjoyed the freedom hip-hop gave me and the more current music choices in class.

“I continued my training in Hip-hop and in 2009 I began teaching in the studio, getting a feel of choreographing my own routines, running a class, and having independence in my dance style. I qualified as a dance teacher in 2013 with UKA Dance. I started teaching K-Pop at the end of 2018 after a few kids in my Hip-hop classes introduced me to it.”

Natasha’s K-Pop sessions run every Thursday and are suitable for children aged 10 and over.

“K-Pop is short for Korean pop music and it originated from South Korea,” the teacher explains.

“My classes are a mix of beginner to advanced dancers — all share a common love of K-Pop. The songs all have their own popular dance routines which you can easily learn yourself online. But what makes my class different is that I teach my own choreography to the routines.

“We learn choreography over two weeks and finish the class with the ever-popular random play dance; we play a playlist of popular songs and if you know the original choreography you get up and perform.

“The class cheers on and supports everyone who gets up, creates a loving and encouraging environment.”

Since Natasha first started teaching K-Pop, interest in the class has grown steadily.

“The kids asked me to teach a few K-Pop songs in one of my Hip-hop classes, and after listening to them, I could see why,” she says.

“The music is catchy and easily becomes stuck in your head. The colours and outfits the group members wear are eye-catching and vibrant. At the time, there wasn’t any other K-Pop classes for children, so I seen a gap to start my own.

“The class started with about five or six people in it, and now we have approximately 25-35 people every week, and a group chat with over 60 members. The class is incredibly popular. During the pandemic, just after the world opened up, we had to limit our numbers. The class would sell out in 10 minutes.

“You don’t need any dance experience to attend, just a love of dance or K-Pop or both. Queen’s have their own K-Pop society and many of the students also attend my classes too. They have competed in a K-Pop competition against societies from other universities.”

The choreographer says the benefits of attending her class and dancing in general, are numerous.

“Dance in itself is a fantastic outlet for children and teens, and a brilliant source of exercise,” Natasha adds.

“The class has a wonderful supportive vibe for everyone of any age or ability. They are incredibly welcoming to new people and I’m very lucky to have such a brilliant network of kids and young adults who regularly attend.”

To parents who are considering sending their child or teenager to K-Pop class, Natasha encourages them to sign up.

“I believe every child should dance and if they love K-Pop even better,” she says. “K-Pop is catchy and energetic. It’s a lot more PG than Hip-hop. The dance routines are mostly easy to learn and that itself draws people in. The melodies are addictive and the talent the artists have is just amazing.

“My class encourages diversity, individuality and creativity. Come join a fantastic group of like-minded individuals where you will learn so many new skills and make so many new friends.”

Natasha’s own skills were spotted by JSL back in 2021 when she was selected as a backing dancer to perform with the boyband.

“I auditioned for a backing dancer role for the headliner support act on the JLS tour and I was chosen for the Irish leg of the shows; two in Belfast and one in Dublin,” Natasha says.

“I was asked again to dance backup for the headliner the following year — two shows in Belfast and one in Dublin. It was an amazing experience and gave me a taste of what it’s like to dance in front of thousands of people. The adrenaline rush is just incomparable.

“When you have dreamed of being a backing dancer from when you were a little girl and you get that opportunity, it’s just a wonderful feeling and I’m so lucky I was able to get that chance. As much as I would have loved to go on to audition and pursue a career in backing dancing, I am a homebird and my love of teaching, and continuing on the legacy of our studio and in nurturing young dancers, ultimately kept me at home.

“I’ve been teaching for over 12 years now and as I’ve gotten older my love for nurturing dancers, young and old, just continues to grow.”



