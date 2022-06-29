| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘K-Pop classes encourage diversity, individuality and creativity’

Natasha Clarke, choreographer and teacher at Clarke’s Dance Studios, Belfast, talks to Catriona Doherty about this Korean-inspired trend

Students enjoying a K-Pop dance class Expand

Close

Students enjoying a K-Pop dance class

Students enjoying a K-Pop dance class

Students enjoying a K-Pop dance class

Catriona Doherty

Ever since she was a toddler, Natasha Clarke, (29), has loved to dance. The choreographer and teacher at Clarkes Dance Studios, Belfast, has fond childhood memories of being in the studio with her parents.

I started dancing at three years old, as my family run Clarkes Dance Studios and it was something I always was involved in,” Natasha says.

Most Watched

Privacy