Jungle queens Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa unite for Supermarket Sweep

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winners Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa are teaming up for the celebrity version of Supermarket Sweep.

The pair will compete on the rebooted daytime show with famous faces including Roman Kemp and his Spandau Ballet star father Martin.

After a successful first series, Supermarket Sweep is moving from ITV2 to ITV with Rylan Clark-Neal returning as host and Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine on the tannoy.

Jacqueline Jossa (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jacqueline Jossa (Isabel Infantes/PA)

JLS members JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, and presenters Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen will appear in the six celebrity specials.

Former footballers Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson will also make an appearance.

Moffatt won the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2016, while Jossa triumphed during the 19th and most recent series in 2019.

McAlpine said: “Getting to help out in Rylan’s supermarket last year was a dream. I had so much fun.

“It’s an absolute joy to be heading back for more dashing round the aisles and pick and mix.”

Rylan Clark-Neal returns as host (Thames/PA)

Rylan Clark-Neal returns as host (Thames/PA)

Supermarket Sweep, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, originally ran from 1993 until 2001, and was revived for a short period in 2007.

It saw contestants take part in a number of games and quizzes, culminating in a Super Sweep prize round.

The reboot features many of the original elements, including the inflatables in the fake supermarket, the catchphrases, the trolley dash and the “memorable jumpers” worn by the contestants.

The main series will air across weekdays this autumn, with the six celebrity specials airing later in the year.

PA Media