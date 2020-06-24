June goes to war in trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale series four

A defiant June rallies an army against Gilead in the trailer for the fourth series of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Emmy-winning drama, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, stars Elisabeth Moss and depicts a dystopian version of the US.

The minute-and-a-half teaser features footage from the denouement of the previous series, as well as new scenes.

Commander Joseph Lawrence, played by Bradley Whitford, makes a return to the Channel 4 and Hulu show, as does Ann Dowd’s sinister Aunt Lydia.

Series three saw former handmaid June lead a rebellion to rescue the children of Gilead, but now she returns to dismantle its government in its entirety.

In one scene from the trailer, Aunt Lydia, who leads the re-education of detained handmaids, says of June: “I never allowed myself to see her for what she really is … beyond redemption.”

Moss shared the trailer with the caption: “Change never comes easy …”

The series is expected to debut in 2021.

PA Media