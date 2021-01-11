Julia Cameron: ‘Dreams are well within our reach when we’re ­willing to accept them’

Over the years, the writer, director and teacher Julia Cameron has received the same feedback again and again: “Your book changed my life.”

Although she has written more than 40 books, the one in question is inevitably The Artist’s Way, a creative self-help book designed to improve people’s lives through artistic living, first published almost 30 years ago.

“When I wrote The Artist’s Way, I thought I was writing it for myself and about 10 friends”, says Cameron when we speak over Zoom.

But what was once a self-published manual, which she would photocopy and sell to local bookshops, went on to sell more than five million copies.

Cameron’s celebrity fans include Alicia Keyes, Reese Witherspoon and Tim Ferriss, the entrepreneur and author of The 4-Hour Workweek.

Last year, Souvenir Press released a new edition of the book, and this month they are publishing a new work by Cameron. The Listening Path is another creative self-help book, this time challenging readers to improve their lifestyles through what she calls the “creative art of attention”.

Cameron is a former journalist, having worked for The Washington Post and Rolling Stone among others. I’m curious about her thoughts on the art of attention in the context of an interview like this one.

“I think an interview has a direction of its own, in that sometimes we come in with our questions, and we have an idea of how the piece should go. And when we listen to people, we may find it going off on a tangent. And that’s the real story.”

There are many tangents we could go down in the 72-year-old’s life. We talk about a trip she took to Ireland in the 1990s, when her daughter was studying at Trinity College Dublin.

“There was a lot of drinking, and that made me nervous,” she admits. A former alcoholic, Cameron got sober in 1978, in part thank to her course in creative recovery, which eventually became The Artist’s Way.

The book guides readers through a 12-week programme in “discovering and recovering your creative self”, using a series of “tools” such as “morning pages”, writing three sides of longhand on whatever is in your head upon waking up, and an “artist date”, an organised hour of “play” each week.

“The artist date need not be overtly ‘artistic’ — think mischief more than mastery,” Cameron writes on her website.

Suggested examples include: “Go to an art supply store with a $10 budget. Treat yourself to whatever inspires you. When you get home, use what you just bought... just for fun!”

If anything, Cameron’s “tools” have a wider reach than her books. Whisper “morning pages” in the vicinity of your creatively inclined friends and see who turns their heads.

Her followers are everywhere. The Irish author Louise O’Neill says she is superstitious about The Artist’s Way at this stage, rereading it before embarking on any new project.

Elizabeth Gilbert has said that without The Artist’s Way, there would be no Eat, Pray, Love. Cameron’s programme has been taught in halfway houses, spiritual retreats and prisons.

The author herself has been doing morning pages, without fail, for more than 30 years. The idea behind them is to “dump” whatever comes into your head on to the page — be it something silly, or something you want to get off your mind. You never show the pages to anyone, or do anything with them, but they “unblock” you creatively.

When I ask Cameron what she wrote this morning, she says: “Oh, my god, I’m nervous about our interview.” This surprises me.

Not only has Cameron had a long and varied career but she was once married to Martin Scorsese, and is surely no stranger to prying journos. That’s all ancient history, she says.

She would much rather talk about her work than her former Hollywood life. She now lives alone, but for a Westie named Lily, on top of a mountain in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She seems sensitive, perhaps a little shy. She speaks slowly and thoughtfully. The one tangent she is most keen to go down is one I’ve been avoiding: spirituality.

Cameron follows the Jungian school of thought, which tries to tap into the subconscious, and she believes in synchronicity between the mind and the phenomenal world. “I think when you use the tools you become aware of a benevolent something,” she muses.

“And you begin to have faith that it’s on your side. I have found that many dreams are well within our reach when we are willing to accept them. Sometimes it shows up in the form of synchronicity.

"We have a dream, we write about it in morning pages, and a couple of days later, we get a lucky break. And I think… we can count on the benevolent something helping us.”

It’s perhaps not a notion that everyone will comfortably subscribe to. Has she found that people are resistant to the spiritual side of her work? “Actually, I find that people are surprisingly open-minded.”

She recently taught The Listening Path to a group in London. She was concerned about a chapter where she encourages “reaching beyond the veil”’; that is, speaking to loved ones who have died.

“I thought people are going to dig their heels in. And instead, the class got very excited. It was as if they had been waiting for someone to give them permission. I have a friend who’s a Jungian analyst and she says to me, Julia, ‘woo-woo’ is where it’s at.”

Ultimately, whether you’re spiritual or not, Cameron’s tools have an enduring appeal, perhaps because, for many people, they work. She mentions one man who told her he is an atheist but had been doing morning pages for 22 years and had written 13 feature films.

“Well, you may not believe in God,” Cameron told him. “But clearly God believes in you.”

Cameron says her favourite part to write in The Listening Path was a chapter called ‘Listening to Silence’. “I like writing about silence. It’s the final form of listening. We get really quiet, and we listen to our intuition and our hunches and the things that bubble up for us.”

Silence is a thing many people fear, yet Cameron makes clear that it bears many gifts. In one illuminating passage, a friend takes her advice, turns off the noise in his house and sits down and listens.

“It felt foreign,” he says. “But it was also interesting. I remembered something I needed to do today, and I had a few ideas about how I should structure my work week”.

Cameron says her tools have helped her during the pandemic, and she believes they can help others “channel their energy in a positive direction”.

She is a big fan of light-heartedness and play, even in our confined circumstances. Take a bubble bath, she advises. Paint your fingernails scarlet.

She says morning pages “keep me from looking hard to the future”.

“They keep me focused on what it is I can do and change and enjoy.”

At the beginning of an unpredictable year, maybe “woo-woo” really is where it’s at.

‘The Listening Path’ by Julia Cameron is out now, published by Souvenir Press