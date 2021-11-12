Supporters of singer Britney Spears celebrate as her' conservatorship is terminated, outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. Reuters

A demonstrator wears a T-Shirt in support of Britney Spears during a "Free Britney" demonstration on the Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington, US in October. Photo: Reuters/Shuran Huang.

A person holds a cardboard cutout of singer Britney Spears as her supporters gather outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. Reuters

Britney Spears has regained control of her life and career for the first time in 13 years after a judge in Los Angeles terminated her conservatorship.

Brenda J Penny, sitting at Los Angeles Superior Court, listened to 30 minutes of testimony before delivering her decision.

She added two caveats - specifying that an accountant serving as a temporary conservator should retain some powers - but the complex legal arrangement is "effective today... thereby terminated".

The decision to end the arrangement closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Spears the keys to her estimated $60 million estate.

Spears was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Read More

Spears was also granted her wish to be freed without the need for a psychiatric evaluation, which she made clear she was against.

The judge's decision was the culmination of years of public and private legal wrangling from multiple parties who faced allegations they did not have Spears' best interests at heart.

Spears wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of a key court hearing on Friday.

The "Piece of Me" singer, 39, had begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

Video of the Day

A smiling Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari donned #FreeBritney T-shirts with the slogan "It's a human rights movement" in a video posted on Asghari's Instagram account hours before the hearing in Los Angeles was due to start.

Dozens of her fans gathered outside the courthouse and plan to hold a celebration if the judge delivers the milestone ruling they are hoping for.

The arrangement was set up and overseen by the singer's father after she had a public breakdown and underwent treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

Since revealing years of private anguish in tearful testimony in June, Spears has received a groundswell of public support and hired a new lawyer who has moved aggressively to end the restrictions.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is scheduled to consider that request and possibly rule on the matter on Friday. None of those involved in the conservatorship opposes the request.

"This week is gonna be very interesting for me!" Spears wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "I haven't prayed for something more in my life!"

In June, Spears told the court she had been traumatised and wanted her "life back" as soon as possible. She said she had been forced to work and take medication against her will and was prevented from marrying or even getting her hair and nails done.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has said through attorneys that he helped his daughter rehabilitate her career and always acted in her best interest.

In an unexpected move in early September, he reversed his stance on the conservatorship and said he supported termination because the arrangement had helped her and was no longer needed.

Penny suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship in late September, calling his involvement "toxic" to the singer's well-being, and temporarily replaced him with an accountant.

Interest in the case was propelled in the past year by documentaries and a #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer has lived under restrictions while successfully touring around the world and earning millions of dollars.