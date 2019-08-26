Aidan Turner’s grand voyage as Captain Ross Poldark came to an end on Monday night in a sweeping finale.

Joy and tears for Poldark fans after dramatic finale

Over five series, Poldark’s story took the dashing Cornish everyman from the American War of Independence to his home of Nampara.

Fans reacted with both sadness and joy as the credits rolled on the BBC One drama for the last time.

Fans flocked to social media to explain how they had been reduced to tears.

“My heart is not ready for the finale of Poldark,” said one.

One fan asked: “It’s been over an hour now… anyone else still crying?”

Another said: “So sad to see the end of #Poldark I will miss it so much.”

One viewer labelled the show “five years of brilliance”.

They added: “I really enjoyed the final episode of Poldark.. can’t deny the tears in my eyes, especially at the end shots.”

The show, which also stars Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza Poldark, brought Turner increased fame, and the Irish actor has since appeared in films including The Hobbit and Loving Vincent.

“Tears are falling now… and that’s very hard from me,” wrote a fan online.

One more compared Poldark’s conclusion to that of Game Of Thrones, which came to a controversial end earlier this year.

A fan said: “Now that’s a proper ending! Take note GOT!!!”

The series was based on the books of the same name penned by Winston Graham.

PA Media