Journalist Dan Wootton to present show on GB News

Journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton has left The Sun newspaper to present a show on GB News and write for MailOnline.

The 37-year-old, from New Zealand, is currently executive editor at The Sun and hosts a slot on talkRadio.

He is known for his role in breaking the story of Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties.

After seven life-changing years at The Sun and, more recently, talkRADIO, I have made the very tough decision to leave News UK.

Later this year, I'm joining the on air team of GB News and MailOnline as a columnist.

And I'll still break scoops too, of course! — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 28, 2021

The move will see him give up his slot at talkRadio and write a twice-weekly column for MailOnline.

Wootton is among the first major signings for GB News, the new network chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil.

He added: “The opportunity to join @afneil at GB News was too good to pass up.

“I feel passionately about GB News’ bold vision to bring a fresh approach to television news and debate that embraces all voices and opinions across Britain.”

GB News will feature more than 6,500 hours of content a year, made exclusively for the channel.

It has been founded by media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider.

