Jonathan Van Ness gets Covid jab after scheme expands to include those with HIV

Jonathan Van Ness has received the coronavirus vaccine in New York after becoming eligible due to him being HIV positive.

The Queer Eye star, who revealed he was living with HIV two years ago, shared a photo of himself getting the jab with his 5.3 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The 33-year-old said the vaccination programme in New York, where he is currently working, had expanded to include people with certain conditions, including those with HIV.

He urged those living with virus to check whether they had also become eligible for the jab.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “In NY, where I’m working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you’re HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you’re eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19!

“There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line. Some places like Cali will give leftover doses but just see what’s happening in your area.

“Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn’t have seen, so def get involved with your search.”

He said he had suffered only minor soreness in his arm following the injection and was scheduled to receive his second dose in “a few weeks”.

Expand Close Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness (PA)

Van Ness, who is hit Netflix makeover show Queer Eye’s resident grooming expert, announced his status as HIV positive during an interview with the New York Times in 2019.

He discovered his status at the age of 25 after being checked at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The Netflix star said he felt compelled to go public because of perceived LGBT discrimination in the US.

Both NHS England and NHS Wales recently updated their guidance so people living with HIV can choose to have the vaccine through specialist clinics, without notifying their GP.

Campaign groups had warned that stigma surrounding HIV could cause some to miss out on the jab.

People living with HIV are expected to be vaccinated as part of the priority groups four or six.

PA Media