Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in landslide, voting figures show

Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in a landslide, landing more than a third of the public vote, figures reveal.

The 47-year-old comedian from Manchester, who was Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer pick during auditions, came out top in the public vote after a musical comedy performance that tackled community and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He picked up 35.7% of the votes during the live final on Saturday night, according to figures shared by ITV.

Want to know how the contestants did in the vote each week? Well look no further, as the #BGT 2020 voting percentages are REVEALED: https://t.co/ncWqLnGS91 pic.twitter.com/mlEWSkIXho — BGT (@BGT) October 11, 2020

Signing choir Sign Along With Us took second place with 15.3%, while variety performer Steve Royle was in third with 14.1%.

Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who delivered a routine about racism and addressed the number of complaints the show was hit with following Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired performance, and the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol, received 13.9% of the vote.

Courtenay fought off competition from a total of nine other acts to win £250,000, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

PA Media