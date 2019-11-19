Johnny Vegas tribute to ‘Ma Vegas’: As a Mum I dare to argue I had the best
The comedian revealed the sad news on Twitter.
Johnny Vegas has announced the death of his mother, Patricia, saying she died “peacefully in her sleep”.
The 49-year-old comedian posted a heartfelt message on Twitter alongside a photograph.
He wrote: “With a kind of deep regret that I’m still incapable of processing, I have to confirm that Ma Vegas, Patricia, passed away last Sunday, peacefully in her sleep.
“To say she was a bit of a character would be too huge an underestimation. As a Mum I dare to argue I had the best x”.
Author Kate Kinsella and singer Joe McElderry were among those offering their condolences.
Kinsella tweeted: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I remember a while ago you talking of her fondness for cardigans … this stuck in my head for some reason. She sounded like a wonderful mum x”.
Former X Factor star McElderry wrote: “What a brilliant women she was! Lots of a (sic) love and thoughts to you and your family xxxx”.
Welsh singer Aled Jones said: “Sending you all my love pal and here if you need anything xxxx”.
Scores of Vegas’s fans also sent him messages of support on Twitter following the news.
