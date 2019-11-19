Johnny Vegas has announced the death of his mother, Patricia, saying she died “peacefully in her sleep”.

Johnny Vegas has announced the death of his mother, Patricia, saying she died “peacefully in her sleep”.

Johnny Vegas tribute to ‘Ma Vegas’: As a Mum I dare to argue I had the best

The 49-year-old comedian posted a heartfelt message on Twitter alongside a photograph.

He wrote: “With a kind of deep regret that I’m still incapable of processing, I have to confirm that Ma Vegas, Patricia, passed away last Sunday, peacefully in her sleep.

“To say she was a bit of a character would be too huge an underestimation. As a Mum I dare to argue I had the best x”.

Author Kate Kinsella and singer Joe McElderry were among those offering their condolences.

I'm so sorry to hear this. I remember a while ago you talking of her fondness for cardigans .... this stuck in my head for some reason. She sounded like a wonderful mum x — kate kinsella (@Kate_Kinsella) November 19, 2019

Kinsella tweeted: “I’m so sorry to hear this. I remember a while ago you talking of her fondness for cardigans … this stuck in my head for some reason. She sounded like a wonderful mum x”.

What a brilliant women she was! Lots of a love and thoughts to you and your family xxxx — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) November 19, 2019

Former X Factor star McElderry wrote: “What a brilliant women she was! Lots of a (sic) love and thoughts to you and your family xxxx”.

Welsh singer Aled Jones said: “Sending you all my love pal and here if you need anything xxxx”.

Sending you all my love pal and here if you need anything xxxx — Aled Jones (@realaled) November 19, 2019

Scores of Vegas’s fans also sent him messages of support on Twitter following the news.

PA Media