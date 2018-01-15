Entertainment

Monday 15 January 2018

Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins attend celebration of Shane MacGowan's 60th birthday

A whole host of big names, including Bono, Sinead O'Connor and Nick Cave, turned out to celebrate the singer turning 60

Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins with Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at his 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Sean O'Grady

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins were among those who attended a concert in the National Concert Hall tonight in Dublin to celebrate the 60th birthday of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Also in attendance at Perspectives: Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration at the National Concert Hall in Dublin were BP Fallon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Finbar Furey.

Johnny Depp with Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at his 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
On stage, there were performances from a host of huge names, with Nick Cave, Bono, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey, Sinead O'Connor, Imelda May and Carl Barat all performing.

Speaking about the death of The Cranberries spokesperson Dolores O'Riordan earlier today, Furey said: "She will always be remembered. Ireland is a sadder place without her," he told Independent.ie.

BP Fallon pictured as he arrived at the National Concert hall for the Shane McGowan 60th birthday celebration concert.Picture Credit Frank Mc Grath 15/1/18
"I met her a few times.  I wouldn't say I knew her, but she was always a lovely person.

"She had a lot of fans, people who loved her and respected her and she will be greatly missed," he added.

Finbarr Furey pictured at the National Concert hall for the Shane McGowan 60th birthday celebration concert.Picture Credit Frank Mc Grath 15/1/18
Johnny Depp with Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at his 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Minister for Finance , Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe pictured at the National Concert hall for the Shane McGowan 60th birthday celebration concert.Picture Credit Frank Mc Grath 15/1/18
Cáit O Riordan performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Carl Barat from The Libertines performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Damien Dempsey performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Cerys Matthews performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall. Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Imelda May performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Glen Hansard performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Sinead O'Connor performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Nick Cave and Shane MacGowan performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Shane MacGowan performing at his 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018
Online Editors

