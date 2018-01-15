Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins attend celebration of Shane MacGowan's 60th birthday
A whole host of big names, including Bono, Sinead O'Connor and Nick Cave, turned out to celebrate the singer turning 60
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins were among those who attended a concert in the National Concert Hall tonight in Dublin to celebrate the 60th birthday of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.
Also in attendance at Perspectives: Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration at the National Concert Hall in Dublin were BP Fallon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Finbar Furey.
On stage, there were performances from a host of huge names, with Nick Cave, Bono, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey, Sinead O'Connor, Imelda May and Carl Barat all performing.
Speaking about the death of The Cranberries spokesperson Dolores O'Riordan earlier today, Furey said: "She will always be remembered. Ireland is a sadder place without her," he told Independent.ie.
"I met her a few times. I wouldn't say I knew her, but she was always a lovely person.
"She had a lot of fans, people who loved her and respected her and she will be greatly missed," he added.
