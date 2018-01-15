Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins attend celebration of Shane MacGowan's 60th birthday

Also in attendance at Perspectives: Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration at the National Concert Hall in Dublin were BP Fallon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Finbar Furey.

On stage, there were performances from a host of huge names, with Nick Cave, Bono, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey, Sinead O'Connor, Imelda May and Carl Barat all performing.

Speaking about the death of The Cranberries spokesperson Dolores O'Riordan earlier today, Furey said: "She will always be remembered. Ireland is a sadder place without her," he told Independent.ie.