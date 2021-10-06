John Whaite reveals plans for Strictly-inspired tattoo

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe during the dress run for the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Whaite has revealed he is getting a tattoo after an emotional dance last Saturday.

The Great British Bake Off winner, 32, and his professional partner Johannes Radebe performed the cha cha to Starstruck by Years & Years with the judging panel awarding them 31 points.

Following the dance, Whaite joked that he was so touched by the song he intended to get a tattoo marking the occasion.

Appearing on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two, he committed to the inking.

He said: “I had the best night and even though we had a little gag, I am going to get one of those little planets tattooed because that night I felt like I had been born.”

He added to host Janette Manrara: “All my life I’ve had that voice saying, ‘Don’t be too flamboyant, don’t be too camp’.

“And then we went and we were camp and flamboyant and people loved it so I have to get a tattoo. It’s going to appear. It’s going to be there.”

The male-male pairing are following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were the first same-sex couple to appear on the show last year.

This weekend for Movie Week, Whaite and Radebe will take to the floor for a paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.