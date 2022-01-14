John Mayer, Jeff Ross remember Bob Saget after picking up his car from airport

FILE – Bob Saget arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

John Mayer and Jeff Ross shared memories of “king of comedy” Bob Saget after picking up the late actor’s car from Los Angeles International Airport where he left it before his death.

The musician joked that it was “the only time in my life I’ve been honoured to help a friend out at LAX” as they drove down the 405 interstate highway.

The 65-year-old actor and comedian was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

On their journey the pair reminisced about Saget’s “insistence” on telling people how much he loved them.

“I’ve never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” said Mayer.

“Do you know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He loved you so much’?

“Everyone is held into place by Bob’s insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone.”

Comedian Ross added: “I feel vulnerable, I feel less protected without him in the world. He really was the guy you called if you had a life issue.

“There’s going to be something missing for a long time”.

Tributes from fans and fellow celebrities flooded in as part of an outpouring of grief that followed the news of Saget’s death.

In his own tribute on Instagram Mayer described Saget as “a force of nature”.

“I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go,” he wrote.

“I knew he was the realest thing.

“I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine”.