Phillip Schofield joked that there were now two silver foxes at the rink as John Barrowman made his debut as a Dancing On Ice judge.

John Barrowman makes his debut as Dancing On Ice judge

The actor is replacing Jason Gardiner on the ITV show and made his first appearance on Sunday night’s Christmas special.

Barrowman, who is sporting a new frosted hair-do, said he was “excited” to be joining the panel.

You mean you don't carry confetti with you everywhere you go? ✨ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/TZ88nqiliP December 22, 2019

Hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby joked that there were now two silver foxes.

“He looks like a badger though,” laughed Schofield, before Willoughby added: “But a hot one.”

Barrowman joins Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo as judges.

He previously appeared on the skating show in 2006 as a contestant and was the fourth person eliminated.

PA Media