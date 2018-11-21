John Barrowman earned even more fans on I’m A Celebrity as he appeared to do a “slut drop” on his way to his Bushtucker trial.

John Barrowman earned even more fans on I’m A Celebrity as he appeared to do a “slut drop” on his way to his Bushtucker trial.

John Barrowman did a ‘slut drop’ on I’m A Celebrity and viewers loved it

The actor was racing over the rope bridge to start the challenge when he dipped down, with viewers insisting he had cracked out the dance move.

The moment was quickly declared “iconic” on social media.

“I think that was the first slut drop on the bridge in I’m a celeb history, love it,” one fan said on Twitter.

I think that was the first slut drop on the bridge in I’m a celeb history, love it #imacelebrity — cas (@cassiecipriano) November 21, 2018

“Watching @JohnBarrowman slut drop on the bridge to the trial is seriously iconic,” posted another.

Watching @JohnBarrowman slut drop on the bridge to the trial is seriously iconic ✨👏🏻👏🏻 #ImACeleb @imacelebrity — #TeamJames (@nicolekirkxoxo) November 21, 2018

“john barrowman doing a slut drop has saved my entire 2018!!” said one impressed viewer.

john barrowman doing a slut drop has saved my entire 2018 #imaceleb2018 — abi (@athenalightwood) November 21, 2018

Another said it was “epic”.

Barrowman also showed off his moves during the first episode of the series, when he flossed as he arrived in a speed boat.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

Press Association