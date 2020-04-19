Joel Dommett ponders show’s future guests after exhausting list of celeb friends

Joel Dommett is fronting a new TV show with his wife from their home (PA)

Joel Dommett has joked that he does not know who will be guests on the second episode of his new TV show given that he has enlisted the help of all of his famous friends for the first.

His ITV2 series, Home Alone With Joel Dommett, will see him broadcast from the house he shares with his wife Hannah Cooper.

The show will feature celebrity guest call-ins, interviews and games with viewers.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve enlisted the help of all of my friends in the first episode and I’ll be honest, I’ve got no friends left so I don’t really know who I’m going to get in the second episode.”

The first episode, which airs on Sunday, will feature singer Olly Murs and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

Dommett also teased a potential hair disaster for him as the show sees his wife give him a haircut with help from Love Island star Kem Cetinay, who is a hairdresser by trade.

He explained: “She (Hannah) cuts my hair with the help of Kem over Skype and it actually goes alright. She takes some severe chunks out of it, (but) it doesn’t go too badly but then we attempt to bleach it with the help of Olly and that goes terribly wrong.”

Dommett and model Cooper married last September in a beach wedding in Greece, with the ceremony officiated over by his close friend Stirling.

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper will both star in his new ITV2 show (PA)

He said working with Cooper on the new show has been “really fun”.

He added: “It’s been nice to have something to do. Basically all I was doing before, I kept on looking at the news every 15 minutes to see what was going on, it sort of gives you this real fear and it’s been nice to distract me from that for a little bit.

“It’s also just been really fun to work with my wife, so that’s been great. She’s been so natural and brilliant at it all. I think we’re both learning things that we would never have learnt if we were filming things outside of the lockdown.

“We’re learning how to do things online, how to film things ourselves, how to light things ourselves, and it’s definitely making us think outside the box a little bit and pick up talents I never had before.”

Asked how he is finding lockdown, he said he is trying to keep busy and have a routine, but added: “I think the sacrifices we are making pale in comparison to what other people are making so we are just doing our bit and staying at home and trying our best to help out those people who are really working properly on our behalf.”

Home Alone With Joel Dommett airs on ITV2 at 10pm on Sunday.

