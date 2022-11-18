Joe Wicks completes Children In Need ultra marathon

Joe Wicks has completed his Children In Need ultra marathon, raising more than £500,000 for the BBC charity.

The annual event, in its 42nd year, featured presenters Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and, for the first time, comedian Jason Manford.

Fitness expert Wicks, known as The Body Coach, finished walking 30 miles on Friday, raising £564,720.

“It’s so greatly appreciated,” he said. “Please keep donating if you can.”

Wicks has also been doing the Walk With Joe initiative, which aims to inspire communities across the UK to get out walking the routes with family and friends to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

Singer-songwriter Mimi Webb kicked off the BBC show with a performance of her song Ghost Of You.

England footballer Mason Mount surprised schoolchildren, who raised money for charity, during their tour around Wembley Stadium along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

Junior Eurovision Song Contest participant Freya Skye performed on stage for the first time live with the song Lose My Head.

The UK is competing for the first time since 2005 in Junior Eurovision with the 13-year-old Buckinghamshire schoolgirl.

Freya was selected to be a contestant by CBBC and BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.

TV presenter Bradley Walsh hosted a children’s takeover of Blankety Blank, with contestants including EastEnders star Maisie Smith and The Great British Bake Off star John Whaite.

The BBC Children In Need Choir performed Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.