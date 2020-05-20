Joe Rogan’s podcast moving to Spotify

| 12.7°C Dublin
Joe Rogan has announced his wildly popular podcast is moving to Spotify.
The Joe Rogan Experience, among the most popular podcasts in the world, will arrive on the streaming service on September 1 before moving exclusively at the end of the year.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the multi-year deal is worth 100 million dollars (£82 million).
View this post on Instagram
Announcement: the podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!
Announcing the news, Rogan said: “It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.
“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now.
“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”
Rogan, a stand-up comedian and TV host, launched his podcast in 2009 and it soon developed a vast audience.
Rogan invites a wide variety of guests on the show, including actors, musicians, authors, artists, scientists and comedians.
PA Media